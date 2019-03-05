Two-car crash on A92 sparks tailbacks between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

A two-car crash on the A92 left drivers stuck in queues during rush hour this morning.

The incident happened last night on the northbound stretch of road near the Bankhead roundabout.

Police were called at around 10.20pm after the collision, and it is understood that at least one car left the road.

This morning recovery was underway, which caused queues for rush hour drivers.

There are no reports of injuries after the incident.

