Two-car crash on busy Kirkcaldy road

Two cars have bene involved in a collision on a busy Kirkcaldy road this afternoon.

It is understood that a vehicle hit a parked car on Dunnikier Way.

Police confirmed that they were called this afternoon at around 3pm.

Ambulance services have been in attendance but it is not thought that anyone was seriously injured in the incident.

Police say that the vehicles are awaiting recovery.

