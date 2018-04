Two men have been charged after a serious assault in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

A man was taken to hospital after an incident at Arran Crescent, in the Templehall area in the early hours of Saturday.

He was taken to Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital with serious head injuries.

The street was sealed off for most of Saturday.

Police today confirmed that two men, aged 23 and 24 have been arrested and charged, and were set to appear in court today.