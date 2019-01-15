Two charged over Glenrothes’ bogus caller incidents

Two men have been charged in connection with reports of bogus callers operating in Glenrothes.

The duo, both aged 33, have been remanded in custody, Police Scotland confirmed.

The men, both aged 33, were charged with separate theft and fraud offences after incidents across the town in December 2018 and this month.

Detective Constable Andrew Miller of Glenrothes CID said: “I would urge everyone to be vigilant and not to let cold callers into your property.

“In some of these incidents elderly people were targeted and cash was stolen, but thanks to information received from the community and the victims we have been able to put two men before the courts.

“The best course of action if you receive an unexpected visit is to not allow entry until you have checked identification and called the company or supplier from a number online or in the phone book to check they are genuine.

“If you’re still unsure, call police. Keep an eye out for your friends, relatives and neighbours and make sure they know what to do should a cold caller arrive on their doorstep.”

Anyone with concerns about bogus callers or rogue traders can call police on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.

More information can be found at http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/personal-safety/doorstep-crime-and-bogus-callers





