Two charged over smoke bombs at Raith Rovers-Dunfermline match

Police have charged two teenagers after an incident at a Fife derby at the weekend.

Officers have confirmed that two 16-year-old males have been charged after smoke bombs were thrown onto the pitch during Raith Rovers’ 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round win over Dunfemline Athletic.

the incident led to police and club officials releasing appeals to the public in identifying suspects, after fears that the plastic pitch had been damaged.

Three smoke bombs, coloured blue and white, were thrown.

The pair will appear in court at a later date.

Police say inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress