Two charged over theft of vehicles from Fife business

Two men have been charged in connection with the theft of a number of vehicles from a business in Glenrothes.

The duo appeared in court in Alloa today (Thursday).

The vehicles – three cars and a motorhome – were stolen from Touring Caravan Services on Woodgate Way North overnight on Monday.

Police subsequently confirmed they had been traced and recovered in Fife and Forth Valley.

The men, aged 28 and 23 appeared today at Alloa Sheriff Court.

The 28-year-old man has also been charged in connection with nine other offences of housebreaking and theft, seven that occurred in the Fife area and two in the Forth Valley area between December 11 and January 9.