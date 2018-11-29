Two cinema operators eye Kirkcaldy site

Two separate cinema operators have now expressed an interest in opening a Kirkcaldy facility.

With the demolition of the old swimming pool building at the waterfront, Mercat Shopping Centre owner LaSalle Investments hopes to put in a cinema, but can only do so if a firm comes on board to run it.

An artist's impression of how the cinema could look at the waterfront.

For years the site had failed to attract interest, but now it has been revealed that two firms are testing the waters.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Lesley Laird welcomed the news of increased interest.

She said: “LaSalle has confirmed expressions from two established cinema operators that are looking seriously at the Mercat, and it’s anticipated that representatives from both companies will visit Kirkcaldy in December to explore options.

“That’s positive news and shows that the Fife Free Press campaign message is getting through.

“Let’s hope these developments, which coincide with new asset management company – AEW – taking over the Mercat soon, lead to a significant breakthrough for Kirkcaldy town centre in the New Year.”

Thousands have already signed the Fife Free Press petition to bring a cinema to town.

The Dunfermline Odeon – the only major cinema multiplex in Fife – is able to charge even more than Edinburgh cinemas and remains difficult to access by public transport.

Kirkcaldy has been without a cinema since Odeon, which owned the ABC on the High Street, closed it down in 2000, not long after the Dunfermline multiplex opened.