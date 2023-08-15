Two dead and one critical following motorcycle collision in north east Fife

The incident involving a red Honda WM motorcycle and a black Yamaha Custom V Twin motorcycle happened around 12.40pm on Monday on the A914 between Balmullo and Dairsie, around 1.5 miles north of the junction with the A91.

Emergency services attended and both people on the Honda died. A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 64-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The rider of the Yamaha, a 62-year-old man, was also take to Ninewells where his condition is described as critical.

Police are appealing for information about the fatal crash

Road policing officers are now appealing for information following the crash. The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigations to be carried out.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or the motorcycles involved prior to the crash to get in touch as your information could be vital. We are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation into the crash to make contact with officers.”