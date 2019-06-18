Two found dead in house in Fife town

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a property in Elie.

The grim discovery was made in the quiet East Neuk town around 5:10pm on Monday.

Police were called to a house in Links Place in response to a report of concern about the occupant.

Inside, they found a man and woman dead.

No details have been given, but Police Scotland confirmed the deaths were being treated as unexplained.

Inquiries are continuing.