Two held and firearms uncovered in probe into A92 large scale fight

Two men have been arrested and firearms and ammunition seized in a major police operation in Thornton.

It formed part of an on-going investigation into a large scale disturbance at the Redhouse Roundabout and Thornton on July 20.

There were reports of cars deliberately ramming each other and a fight involving around 20 men.

There was a further incident on the M90 near Dunfermline five days later.

On Wednesday, officers carried out a pre-planned operation in the Thornton area.

It involved CID, response and community officers from Fife Police, backed by the national Operational Support Unit, road policing and dog section

Two men aged 38 and 19 were arrested and will be appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police confirmed that officers also recovered a number of weapons including a firearm and ammunition.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: “This day of action was a pivotal moment in a painstaking CID inquiry into these serious disturbances.

“Both incidents caused great concern and fear to the public; those who either witnessed them or were subsequently affected by the large police presence we put in place to ensure the safety of our local communities.

“Immediately after these incidents we were able to quickly make arrests and report a number of people to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Additionally, working with the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA), the UK Immigration Services and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), further police activity was carried out in the Thornton area.

“Our investigation will continue to identify and locate others who may have been involved in these incidents.

“We will, at any opportunity, continue to actively disrupt the activities of groups who choose to act in this manner in order to ensure the safety of the public.“