It happened near Knockhill Racing Circuit in the west of the Kingdom on Tuesday evening. The casualties were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Falkirk and then discharged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a collision involving a cow and a car on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit. Two people were taken to the local hospital but have since been discharged. The cow died at the scene. Inquiries are complete. There will be no further police action.”