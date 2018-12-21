Two in court after Christmas gifts reported stolen from Kirkcaldy home

Two people have appeared on court in connection with the alleged theft of Christmas presents from a Kirkcldy home.

Gordon McArthur was charged with theft, and Pamela Hunter with reset.

They were both remanded in custody when they appeared in front of Sheriff Alison McKay on at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

McArthur (41) and Hunter (38) made no plea or declaration duiring their appearance in private.

The case was continued for further excamination.

Police said two people were detained and charge following reports that gifts and cash were stolen from a home in Chestnut Avenue in the town on Wednesday.

Officers also issued general safety advice in the run-up to Christmas.

Detective Constable Mike Nodes of Kirkcaldy CID said: “There are, unfortunately, people who will take advantage of knowing that there may be a number of high value items under the tree at this time of year.

“Ensure that your home is kept secure at all times and please remain vigilant. Look out for any suspicious behaviour around your property and your neighbours.”