Two in court after incident in Kirkcaldy

Two men have appeared in court following an alleged incident which resulted in a major police operation in Templehall, Kirkcaldy.

Police were seen in number in the area early on Tuesday evening – residents reported witnessing armed police and the police dog unit in Valley Gardens.

David Hough (37) and Alan Steele (27) were both charged with possessing a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence.

Hough, who is from East Kilbride, was also charged with vandalism and two counts of threatening and abusive behaviour.

He made no plea and was remanded.

Steele, from Glasgow, faces charges of threatening and abusive behaviour. He made no plea and was remanded on bail.

They will return to court at a later date.