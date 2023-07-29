News you can trust since 1871
Two in hospital after car-bike crash closes Kirkcaldy road for three hours

Two men were taken to hospital following a crash in Kirkcaldy last night.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Jul 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read

It happened around 8:30pm on Hendry Road, and involved a car and a motorbike. The motorbike rider, a 26-year old man, was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. His 27-year old passenger was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The crash saw the road closed for several hours as police carried out an investigation.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Hendry Road. The road was closed for around three-and-a-half-hours and re-opened at 11.55pm.”

