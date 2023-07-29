Two in hospital after car-bike crash closes Kirkcaldy road for three hours
Two men were taken to hospital following a crash in Kirkcaldy last night.
It happened around 8:30pm on Hendry Road, and involved a car and a motorbike. The motorbike rider, a 26-year old man, was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. His 27-year old passenger was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
The crash saw the road closed for several hours as police carried out an investigation.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Hendry Road. The road was closed for around three-and-a-half-hours and re-opened at 11.55pm.”