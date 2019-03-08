Two in hospital after police car in three-car crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a police car was involved in a three-car crash on one of Kirkcaldy’s busiest roads.

Police are warning drivers to avoid Oriel road in Kirkcaldy after the incident which involved an police vehicle on an emergency callout this afternoon.

Officers were called to the crucial road at around 4.50pm today after the incident.

The road is closed in both directions and firefighters and ambulances are on the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 4.58pm on Thursday to a road traffic collision in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations control mobilised three fire engines to the incident at Oriel Road involving three cars.

Emergency services are in attendance. Picture: Debbie Clarke

“All casualties have been released and have been passed over to the ambulance service, and two have gone on to hospital.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Police have confirmed that a marked police vehicle was involved in the crash while on route to an emergency incident.

Updates to follow

