Two in hospital after two-car crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after an early morning crash on a Fife road.

The incident happened at around 6.30am this morning, on the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie.

The crash involved two vehicles, and the road was closed until 9am while police, fire, and ambulance services were in attendance.

The incident was followed by another crash at Kirkcaldy's Chapel roundabout at around 9am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are currently in attendance following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A91 near Cupar.



“The incident happened around 6.40am on Wednesday 10 January between Cupar and Dairsie.



“Police and emergency services attended and the road was closed for a period of time and re-opened around 9am.



“Inquiries are currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Fife Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 0416 of January 10.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.33am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A91 at Dairsie.



“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.



“Two patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were alerted at 6.32am on Wednesday, January 10, to a road traffic collision on A91 near Cupar.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to the scene that involved two vehicles.

"Firefighters provided oxygen therapy to one male casualty before transferring him into the care of paramedics.

"One female casualty was safely removed from one of the vehicles and was also transferred into the care of paramedics.

"Both were taken to Ninewells Hospital for further treatment.

"Crews left the scene at 7.49am after ensuring the area was made safe."