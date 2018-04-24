Two in hospital as crash closes road

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash closed a Fife road.

The incident happened on the B981 near Lochgelly and Cardenden earlier this afternoon.

The road was closed while the vehicles are recovered.

a Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the B981 near the cemetary between Lochgelly and Cardenden at around 2.45pm today, following a collision between a van and a car.

Ambulance services were called to attend.

“Thankfully it would appear that were no serious injuries, however the drivers of both vehicles were taken to Victoria Hospital.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”