Two injured after vehicle overturns on A92

Two people have been injured in a crash on the A92.

Police, ambulance, and fire services all attented the incident, which saw two people taken to hospital.

The crash, at Junction 3 between Cowdenbeath and Halbeath, left the carriageway blocked just after 1.10pm.

Police confirmed that a recovery vehicle was sent to assist.

A spokesman for the the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service:”We were alerted at 1.13pm on Thursday, April 12 to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A92.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene, near Halbeath.

“All individuals had removed themselves from both vehicles prior to the arrival of firefighters.

“One casualty was treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service crews.

“Firefighters left the scene at 1.33pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1306 hours to attend a road traffic incident on the A92 near Crossgates.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”