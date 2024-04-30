The drama happened this morning when they became trapped in the area around Leslie House and Riverside Park. Three fire appliances and an ambulance were sent to the scene. No details of any injuries have been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.20am for an adult and child who had fallen down an embankment and become trapped in a remote area close to Leslie House and Riverside Park. Several appliances from across Fife, including crews from Methil and Glenrothes stations, were dispatched. In addition, a line rescue team were also sent to assist officers at the scene, however, they were not deployed.