Two women arrested after disturbance in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Jun 2024, 13:34 BST
Two women have been arrested after a disturbance in Kirkcaldy last night.

They were charged after police were called to an incident in air Isle Road. Police were called to a property on Fair Isle Road on Saturday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two women aged 21 and 22 were arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at Fair Isle Road at around 8pm on Saturday. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

