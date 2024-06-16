Two women arrested after disturbance in Kirkcaldy
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two women have been arrested after a disturbance in Kirkcaldy last night.
They were charged after police were called to an incident in air Isle Road. Police were called to a property on Fair Isle Road on Saturday evening.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two women aged 21 and 22 were arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at Fair Isle Road at around 8pm on Saturday. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.