Two youths arrested after Burntisland incident

Two boys have been arrested after a weekend disturbance in Burntisland.

Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with vandalism that happened in Burntisland on Saturday, May 19.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with an assault.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the Lammerlaws Road area of the town around 8.30pm.

The investigation continues in the full circumstances and officers are following positive lines of inquiry.

A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter and Procurator Fiscal.