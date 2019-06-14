UK campaign helps to clean up Kinghorn beach

Kinghorn is to be included in a national campaign raising awareness about pollution and its impact on water quality.

Last Saturday, in celebration of World Ocean Day, environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful announced it was bringing back its successful My Beach, Your Beach campaign to four Scottish beaches, including Kinghorn’s.

The campaign ran throughout last summer at three beaches, focusing attention on everything from dog fouling and litter to feeding gulls.

This year it will be looking to use a range of innovative initiatives to help drive behaviour change.

These will include community clean-up events, bright signage and wrapped bins along the shorefront, litter-picking stations, citizen science surveys and ‘doggie ambassador’ competitions.

Chris Broome, chief executive of Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, said: “The trust is keen to support community groups that wish to promote positive change to their environment – we are happy to support this initiative.”

Last year the initiative was a soaring success, recording a reduction in litter of 12-15 per cent at the three other beaches, Portobello, Ayr and Fisherrow.

Now, the community in Kinghorn will be encouraged to get involved and help make a difference to the beach that is popular with visitors and locals.

While the four campaign beaches will benefit from strategic campaigns, beaches all across Scotland will be able to access a specially developed campaign toolkit, with online resources available for download, helping them to take control of keeping their beaches clean.

Further information can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/mybeachyourbeach