The oldest rivalry in international football continues tonight as Scotland and England go head to head in their Euro 2020 Group D clash at Wembley – and you can get all the buildup and team news in our dedicated live blog.
Scroll down to see all the latest updates as the Auld Enemy prepare to meet in a major tournament finals for the first time in 25 years.
Scotland vs England LIVE: All the buildup to tonight’s crunch Euro 2020 game at Wembley
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 14:54
England and Scotland football fans swarm central London ahead of Euros clash
Swarms of England and Scotland fans have descended on parts of central London in the pouring rain ahead of the teams’ clash at Wembley tonight.
Hundreds of supporters wearing their country’s shirts, flags and kilts have been chanting, singing and playing bagpipes at Leicester Square, Kings Cross and Hyde Park.
The much-anticipated match, the 115th in international football’s oldest rivalry, is the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96, when Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal sealed a 2-0 win.
Scotland fan Rab Foulis said supporters were “bringing a party atmosphere” to the city and “helping London’s economy”.
Speaking near Kings Cross, Mr Foulis said he had been waiting 23 years since wanting to go to the 1998 World Cup in France, where Scotland played their last major tournament but his wife did not let him.
Ecstatic that his new wife has allowed him to go to the Euros, he said: “We waited 23 years.
“Everybody’s throwing a party atmosphere. We’ve all had double vaccinations and we’re saying, you know what, why is Britain as a country still holding the economy back?
“So we’re here and we’re helping London’s economy.”
Another fan Mark Graham said: “It’s a pity but it looks like Scotland will make their own fan zones.
“We’ve booked a pub for last night and a pub for tonight so we’re well prepared.”
Wembley Stadium in north-west London will host 22,500 people for the game at 8pm on Friday.
Fans are predicted to buy 3.4 million pints during the game, while a total of 14.8 million will be sold across England and Scotland on match day, according to estimates by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).
Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam on BBC Radio 5 Live: ‘Billy Gilmour is a wonderful player. We are going to be under a bit of pressure tonight and he can get us up the pitch.’
A bit self promotion from Shearer here... shameless, really!
Live now... our writer Alex Brown, in London
Why Steve Clarke's showings at Rangers and Celtic should give hope for Scotland at England
Scotland require a tactically-impeccable performance to execute manager Steve Clarke’s gameplan and earn a result against England at Wembley. Doing so would revive their Euro 2020 campaign, which is somewhat deflated after Monday’s opening 2-0 loss to Czech Republic.
Former Hearts and Rangers winger Neil McCann says: ‘I want to see Scott McTominay beside Billy Gilmour for his game awareness and ahead of him, John McGinn.'
What a rowdy bunch to meet when you’re trying to enjoy a quiet pint...
Jose Mourinho urges Scotland boss Steve Clarke to make precocious talent 'focal point' vs England
Jose Mourinho has urged Scotland boss Steve Clarke to start Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour against England on Friday evening.
18 photos transporting you back to famous Scotland wins against England at Wembley
Scotland first defeated England at Wembley in March 1928, when the “Wembley Wizards” ran riot against the ‘auld enemy', posting a 5-1 win.
Is Che Adams Scottish? Who is England-born Southampton star - and why he is playing for Scotland in Euro 2020
When Scotland manager Steve Clarke names his starting XI for Friday night’s Euro 2020 clash against England, one of the first things that supporters will be looking out for is whether or not he has decided to start Che Adams.