An estimated 1.4 million Scots are about to collectively experience their first time this summer – by watching Scotland’s men’s football team play in Euro 2020 later this month.

To celebrate, Irn-Bru is pledging to help prepare all tournament virgins for the momentous occasion of cheering on the men’s national team at a major competition for the first time in 23 years.

The soft drinks giant's latest ‘Tournament Virgins’ film features a couple sitting nervously together on the couch.

One of the men seems relaxed and talks about being more ‘experienced,’ while his partner seems more anxious about his ‘first time’… before revealing they’re actually getting ready to watch the Scotland game at kick-off on TV.

The film ends with a question to the viewer – ‘Will this be your first-time seeing Scotland at a major competition? Enjoy it with an Irn-Bru’.

The first of Irn-Bru’s ‘Tournament Virgins’ ads, released a fortnight ago, captured a teenage girl, cringing at her mum’s insistence of having a ‘mother daughter chat’ in her bedroom about her ‘first time’.

Ahead of Scotland's first international football tournament in over 20 years, Irn-Bru's new advert will have fans in stitches.

The cringe turns to shock as her mum explains that she had her first time with her Aunt Helen in France back in 1998 – before cutting to reveal that she is talking about going to the World Cup.

To celebrate Scotland's long-awaited return to major finals, Irn-Bru has also launched a full range of new design cans featuring iconic phrases that Scots will hopefully be shouting from the rooftops come the first Scotland game on June 14.

They include ‘Ya Dance’, ‘Yes Sir’, ‘Boogie’, ‘Get In’, ‘Belter’ and more.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at AG Barr, said: “No matter who you are watching with – a partner, a family, friends, we want to help prepare everyone for the momentous occasion of cheering on the men’s team at a major competition for the first time in 23 years.”

The new range of footy phrase cans are available in supermarkets now.

