South West Fife Police took to Twitter to share the news on Monday (July 12), even throwing in a sheep pun.

The post read: “Apparently, there's about 40 sheep on the road at Toll Road, #Kincardine, so there may be a wee delay or two if you're heading in that direction.

“Some colleagues are on the way to round them up and get them baaaack to the field they've managed to escape from.”

