Scotland fans in London LIVE: Tartan Army descends on Leicester Square | Buildup to England v Scotland Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley
The oldest rivalry in international football continues tonight as Scotland and England go head to head in their Euro 2020 Group D clash at Wembley – and you can get all the buildup and team news in our dedicated live blog.
Scroll down to see all the latest updates as the Auld Enemy prepare to meet in a major tournament finals for the first time in 25 years.
Scotland vs England LIVE: All the buildup to tonight’s crunch Euro 2020 game at Wembley
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 18:01
- Scots cannot afford to lose, says Scott McTominay
- Fitness boost for Scotland as Kieran Tierney available
- Scotland and England fans predicted to buy 3.4m pints
- Scotland v England: The key tactical battles
Update on Eriksen
The scene from Leicester Square
FM: ‘I condemn and abhor’ anti-English chants
Nicola Sturgeon has wished Scotland’s footballers well when they go head to head with England at Wembley tonight – but said she would ‘condemn and abhor’ anti-English chants from members of the Tartan Army.
Speaking at Friday's coronavirus briefing at Holyrood, the First Minister said the entire nation will be cheering Steve Clarke’s men as they take on the Auld Enemy in the Euro 2020 Group D clash.
Read the full story:
England vs Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon says she would 'condemn and abhor' anti-English chants from football supporters when Scotland face England at Wembley in Euro 2020 clash
Nicola Sturgeon has wished Scotland’s footballers well when they go head to head with England at Wembley tonight – but said she would ‘condemn and abhor’ anti-English chants from members of the Tartan Army.
Sturgeon says taking of the knee will be ‘special moment'
Nicola Sturgeon said today that players taking the knee at the England v Scotland match tonight would be a “special moment” and “send out a really, really positive message around the world.”
Ms Sturgeon said the match would herald an important moment for the England and Scotland national football teams expected to “unite in solidarity against racism” by taking the knee before kick-off.
Read the full story:
Nicola Sturgeon said England and Scotland teams taking the knee at tonight's match will be a 'special moment'
Nicola Sturgeon said today that players taking the knee at the England v Scotland match tonight would be a “special moment” and “send out a really, really positive message around the world.”
England vs Scotland: 'It's a pity but it looks like Scotland will make their own fan zones' – fans swarm central London ahead of Euros clash at Wembley
Scores of Scotland and England supporters have descended on parts of central London in the pouring rain ahead of tonight’s crunch Euro 2020 clash at Wembley.
England and Scotland football fans swarm central London ahead of Euros clash
Swarms of England and Scotland fans have descended on parts of central London in the pouring rain ahead of the teams’ clash at Wembley tonight.
Hundreds of supporters wearing their country’s shirts, flags and kilts have been chanting, singing and playing bagpipes at Leicester Square, Kings Cross and Hyde Park.
The much-anticipated match, the 115th in international football’s oldest rivalry, is the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96, when Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal sealed a 2-0 win.
Scotland fan Rab Foulis said supporters were “bringing a party atmosphere” to the city and “helping London’s economy”.
Speaking near Kings Cross, Mr Foulis said he had been waiting 23 years since wanting to go to the 1998 World Cup in France, where Scotland played their last major tournament but his wife did not let him.
Ecstatic that his new wife has allowed him to go to the Euros, he said: “We waited 23 years.
“Everybody’s throwing a party atmosphere. We’ve all had double vaccinations and we’re saying, you know what, why is Britain as a country still holding the economy back?
“So we’re here and we’re helping London’s economy.”
Another fan Mark Graham said: “It’s a pity but it looks like Scotland will make their own fan zones.
“We’ve booked a pub for last night and a pub for tonight so we’re well prepared.”
Wembley Stadium in north-west London will host 22,500 people for the game at 8pm on Friday.
Fans are predicted to buy 3.4 million pints during the game, while a total of 14.8 million will be sold across England and Scotland on match day, according to estimates by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).
Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam on BBC Radio 5 Live: ‘Billy Gilmour is a wonderful player. We are going to be under a bit of pressure tonight and he can get us up the pitch.’
Live now... our writer Alex Brown, in London
Why Steve Clarke's showings at Rangers and Celtic should give hope for Scotland at England
Scotland require a tactically-impeccable performance to execute manager Steve Clarke’s gameplan and earn a result against England at Wembley. Doing so would revive their Euro 2020 campaign, which is somewhat deflated after Monday’s opening 2-0 loss to Czech Republic.