Underground cable fire closes road in Glenrothes town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road in Glenrothes town centre was closed this morning as firefighters tackled an underground cable fire.

The incident happened around 10:00am next to the Royal Bank of Scotland on North Street. The alarm was raised after smoke was seen coming through the pavement near the building. A crew was dispatched from the Glenrothes station to deal with it.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10am to an underground fire on North Street in Glenrothes. One appliance from Glenrothes Station was dispatched for what, on arrival, was found to be a fire in an underground electrical junction box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...