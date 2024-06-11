Underground cable fire closes road in Glenrothes town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened around 10:00am next to the Royal Bank of Scotland on North Street. The alarm was raised after smoke was seen coming through the pavement near the building. A crew was dispatched from the Glenrothes station to deal with it.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10am to an underground fire on North Street in Glenrothes. One appliance from Glenrothes Station was dispatched for what, on arrival, was found to be a fire in an underground electrical junction box.
“The crew is continuing at the scene and the road has been closed by police.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.