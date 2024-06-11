Underground cable fire closes road in Glenrothes town centre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:29 BST
A road in Glenrothes town centre was closed this morning as firefighters tackled an underground cable fire.

The incident happened around 10:00am next to the Royal Bank of Scotland on North Street. The alarm was raised after smoke was seen coming through the pavement near the building. A crew was dispatched from the Glenrothes station to deal with it.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10am to an underground fire on North Street in Glenrothes. One appliance from Glenrothes Station was dispatched for what, on arrival, was found to be a fire in an underground electrical junction box.

“The crew is continuing at the scene and the road has been closed by police.”

