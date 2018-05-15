Union demo over Universal Credit in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy Job Centre was the venue for the latest protest against Universal Credit.

Members of Unite trade union gathered outside the Hunter Street office this week to highlight the on-going impact the new system has had locally.

Universal Credit was launched across Kirkcaldy in November – despite strong opposition from unions, politicians and community groups.

It has since been blamed for cited as a major factor for putting more pressure on demand for help from local foodbanks and charities dealing with poverty.

John Gillespie, chairman, of the Fife area activists committee, said the protest was a success.

“It was a real eye-opener to see the impact Universal Credit is having on local people.

”They were able to tell us their experiences and the problems they have faced with sanctions and relying on foodbanks for help.’’

Further action is planned on a UK-wide basis later this month.

Campaigners also handed out copies of their advice book which gives people information on their rights while on Universal Credit.