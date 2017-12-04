Universal Credit roll-out hits Fife

Campaigners are set to stage a demonstration to raise awareness of Universal Credit 24 hours before it is rolled out in Fife.

The Fife People’s Assembly will be at Glenrothes Job Centre on Wednesday morning to mark the arrival of the controversial new benefits system.

They will be outside the building from 11.00 am to highlight the impact it will have on new claimants – and it has urged Fifers to join them.

The assembly said Universal Credit was not an unemployment benefit – it was ‘‘designed to fit around the gig economy, zero hours and precarious part time contracts.’’

A statement added: ‘‘It is designed as much for those in work as it is for those who are unemployed or disabled. It needs to be reject by us all, it is the end of social security and a transition of job centres into Labour exchanges.’’

Concerns have been raised over the timing of the roll-out ahead of Christmas as new claimants face a five-week wait for any payment.

Fife is the only Scottish region on the December schedule published by the Department of Work and Pensions.