Use your votes and support Fife projects

A local downhill mountain bike racing team, tennis club and cricket club are among the Fife organisations in need of your votes.

The groups are among hundreds seeking funding from the Aviva Community Fund to support their different projects.

However, if they are to secure funding, they need the votes of the public.

Leslie Bike Shop has applied for between £1001-£5000 for its Bikers Boutique Downhill Team. Its riders compete at a grass roots, regional, national and world level.

This year the club set up two development teams – U10 girls and U12 boys. The funding from Aviva would be used to continue and progress the development teams, kitting them out the same as their older counterparts and providing more structured coaching along with better support at the Mini DH series of events.

Glenrothes Tennis Club is targeting up to £1000, which would be used to expand its current set up. More tournaments and coaching would be organised, and the funding would cover these costs, meaning its members would not have to pay more to take part.

Falkland Cricket Club is the final local group applying for funding. It wants between £1001-£5000 for its junior development programme.

These funds would be used to pay for a comprehensive winter indoor coaching and training programme, as well as more equipment, and allow more volunteer coaches to receive training.

To vote visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk.