Vandals hit Kirkcaldy Rugby Club

Police are investigating after a report of vandalism at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

The incident happened on the evening of Wednesday, December 26 when bottles were smashed and thrown onto the pitch and a wall of the stand was spray painted

Constable John Weir of the Kirkcaldy community policing team said: “Kirkcaldy Rugby Club is used by the community and these mindless acts can cause safety issues, not just for players using the pitch, but other groups also using the club facilities.

“We are appealing for anyone with information relating to this incident to get in touch and help us trace those responsible.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.”

READ MORE: Kirkcaldy attempted murder: Two men and one woman remanded

READ MORE: Taxi driver denies sexual assault on woman in Fife

READ MORE: Schoolgirl joins lab staff in her fight against leukaemia