Vandals hit West Wemyss community project

The chair of a local voluntary organisation, which runs projects in Levenmouth, has hit out after part of an ‘outdoor classroom’ created in West Wemyss was vandalised.

Blair Denwette, chair of Buckhaven Beehive, called for the work of volunteers and groups to be given more respect, after two benches were burned and vandalised.

The outdoor classroom was created eight years ago and had been used to teach children about local industries.

Mr Denwette said the vandalism was not doing to stop the group from doing work in the area, but added: “It does put a negative slant on it when you are trying to engage with local people who are not seeing the positives, and only the negatives.”

Buckhaven Beehive runs a number of projects in the Levenmouth area, focused mostly around arts and music.

He said that groups such as the Beehive struggled to secure funding for projects and said that “seeing local people being disrespected in this way makes me angry”.

“It’s pure malicious vandalism,” he added.

“I want to shout to folk to give a wee bit of respect to local people and groups, and the work they are doing.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a report that two benches were set alight at the community seating area in West Wemyss sometime between 1st and 11th June.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”