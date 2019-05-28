Verdict on Fife care home which sparked 60 objections

An appeal over plans for a new care home have been rejected by the Scottish Government.

CAF Properties wanted to build a 40-bed facility in Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews.

Its plans were rejected by North East planning committee in February, because of a loss of privacy, noise from insufficient parking light pollution in the conservation area and commercial activity being brought into a residential area.

More than 60 local residents also objected.

The company appealed to the Scottish Government, which upheld the council’s decision.

Mike Shiel, Reporter appointed by the Scottish Ministers, rejected the application due to the scale and design of the care home.

Mr Shiel wrote: “I find that the scale and proximity of the proposed extensions would be overbearing and would effectively overwhelm it.

” I conclude that the proposal would constitute a visual over-development of the site, which would detract from the character and appearance of the existing house, and from the character of the area.”

The appeal was also rejected due to the impact it would have on neighbours, with Mr Shiel adding: “It would result in a greater intensity of activity within the site, which would impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents. The increased number of vehicle movements to and from, and within the site, would have a significant adverse impact on the amenity of immediately adjoining neighbours.

“There are no material considerations which would justify granting planning permission.”

The applicant has the right to appeal though the court.