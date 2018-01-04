Victims hail paedophile’s jail sentence

A “PREDATOR” who infiltrated a family at their time of need – only to groom the children and subject them to horrific, “carefully planned” sexual abuse - was today jailed for five years.

David Glass’s victims said they felt vindicated by the serial paedophile’s sentence – because many in the small Fife community where Glass targeted his victims had believed the “arrogant” businessman.

David Glass. Picture: Police Scotland

Glass abused three boys aged between three and 11 – with one of them targeted until just days before he died.

A sheriff told Glass – who in 2014 was jailed for three-and-a-half years for virtually identical offences committed between 2004 and 2012 – he was a “danger to children” and added: “Your offending had catastrophic consequences for your victims.”

Speaking outside court, one of Glass’s victims – who cannot be named – said: “I’m still shaking, even now, after having to give evidence. I’m glad he’s been given a long sentence. He has caused us all kinds of problems.”

A family member added: “He tried to make out in court that he was a businessman who was being targeted by the boys for money.

“This happened in a small community and he had people believing him – now they will know the truth.

“The boys were so brave to stand up and tell the jury what happened to them.

“The jury believed them – they didn’t believe Glass.

“When he gets out next time he won’t be welcome back in the area. He has been exposed now.

“He was a very arrogant man – he believes he did nothing wrong.”

A trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Glass befriended the parents of his victims when they were going through “personal difficulties”.

He won their trust and confidence – and used that to convince them to allow him to spend time alone with their children.

Then, over the course of almost two years in the late 1980s, he subjected two of his victims to repeated vile sex abuse at his caravan in the East Neuk.

Then in the mid-90s Glass targeted another boy, aged between nine and 11 at the time.

In September 2014 Glass was convicted at Dunfermline Sheriff Court of a string of virtually identical offences committed in the same area over an eight-year period from 2004 to 2012.

He was released from that sentence in early 2016 – but now faces several years more behind bars.

Glass (59) of Main Street, Kilrenny, Anstruther, denied five charges on indictment of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour committed between August 1987 and April 15 1989 on two of his victims and between July 1994 and August 1996 on a third.

One charge was withdrawn after a sheriff ruled there was no case to answer, but a jury found him guilty of the other four charges.

Defence solicitor Simon Collins said: “He denied the offences at trial and he maintains that denial now.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Glass for five years and made him subject to one year’s extended licence upon his release.

Glass was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The sheriff said: “You groomed them, purchased them gifts and won their confidence and carefully manipulated them into a situation where you could carry out this criminal conduct.

“Conduct no child should ever have to endure.

“You take no responsibility whatsoever and you blame others for the position you find yourself in.

“Based on the evidence before me there is no merit in your denials.

“In my view you are a danger to children.

“You must be told in clear terms that your offending has had a catastrophic effect on your victims in this case. You are responsible for all of that.

“They gave evidence and they were believed – you were not.”

Detective Inspector June Peebles of Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “Following his conviction in 2014 for sexual offences against children, further people came forward to report offences against Glass.

“Glass is a deviant who preyed on young children and he has been brought to justice thanks to the bravery and strength of the victims.

“We understand that people who have experienced abuse as children often find it difficult to speak out as adults for a number of reasons.

“Please be assured that we take all reports of sexual abuse very seriously, regardless of how much time has passed, and have detectives who are committed to thoroughly investigating these despicable offences.”

Anyone with information about sexual crime or who has concerns about the safety of a child is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesman for National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Scotland said: “Glass’s crimes are those of a predatory child abuser.

“With cold calculation and deliberate intent he inflicted horrific abuse against children, whose lives will have been devastated by his sickening actions.

“The sentence passed will hopefully provide a sense of justice to his victims, who should be praised for having the bravery to give evidence.

“It is now vital they receive the help they need to overcome the ordeals they have experienced and it is also crucial that Glass receives treatment while behind bars to reduce his risk of re-offending when released.”

Any adult concerned about the welfare of a child or young person can call the NSPCC helpline for free, 24/7, on 0808 800 5000. Children can call Childline at any time on 0800 1111.