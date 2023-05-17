News you can trust since 1871
Victoria Hospital fire: Boy 15 charged after fire led to evacuation of A&E ward

A 15-year old boy has been charged in connection with a fire at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital which led to a ward in the accident and emergency department being evacuated for several hours.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th May 2023, 10:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:16 BST

An investigation was launched into the blaze near the main entrance of the building. It happened around 9:00pm on Tuesday evening, and although no-one was injured, it led to the A&E observation ward being evacuated as a precaution. It was out of commission until very late in the evening when staff and patients were allowed to return.

The incident also led to a significant amount of smoke around the area of the blaze in the men’s toilet.

Four appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene - two from Kirkcaldy and a further two from Methil. The toilet area is currently cordoned off.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy - the scene of last night's fireVictoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy - the scene of last night's fire
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy - the scene of last night's fire
On Wednesday late afternoon, police confirmed a 15-year boy had been charged in connection with the incident. It said inquiries into the incident were on-going.

NHS Fife is working with Police Scotland and aiding them with their investigation.

In a statement, the health authority paid tribute to the response of the emergency services and staff on the scene.

It said: “Last night the male public toilet near the main entrance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy was set alight.

“The fire service attended and dealt with the fire swiftly, managing to contain it to the toilet area.

“There was however a significant amount of smoke and the accident and emergency observation ward had to be evacuated as a precaution. No patients or staff were injured during the incident and the ward was reinstated around 10:45pm with patients returning to the area.

“NHS Fife would like to thank our staff and blue light colleagues for their swift action to contain this fire, helping to ensure the safety of our patients and colleagues on site last night and minimise the damage caused.

