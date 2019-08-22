Victory for Glenrothes pipe band at world championships

Glenrothes & District Pipe Band 2010 have become double world champions as the most prestigious competition in the pipe band calendar returned to Glasgow Green.

Not only did it win category 4A and best drums corps title at the The World Pipe Band Championships, but due to the performances across all five major championships this season, both the band and drum corps were named champion of champions.

The band was reformed in 2009 by pipe major Iain Findlay, 20 years after original version, led by his dad Tam folded.

Iain’s sister Shona Brown was a part of the drum corp which won a world title back in 1982 and as lead drummer is delighted the band is back at that level.

She said: “For a band which has been going for less than 10 years we can’t believe we have become world champions, I think it is only days after the event that it finally began to sink in what we had achieved.

“After failing to win last year we were absolutely determined to do better so we came back and worked harder than ever, and that dedication has paid off.

“When everyone got their medals they were so thrilled, we have one man who has been playing in pipe bands since he was nine and 42 years later has got his hands on his first world title so it just shows this really could be a once in a lifetime achievement.”

Glenrothes & District Pipe Band 2010 meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9pm at CISWO in Glenrothes and are always on the look out for new members.