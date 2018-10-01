Video: Burntisland author gets back to nature for book launch

A newly published Burntisland author chose a rather unusual way to help launch her book to the Fife public at the weekend.

Alison Smith took readers of Can’t See the Wood for the Trees? Landscaping your life to get back on track, to some of the sites which inspired her to write the self help book – and where she did a lot of her writing.

Alison and her book. Pics by Fife Photo Agency

Supporters were invited to join her at different sites including Aberdour’s Silver Sands, Burntisland Beach and the Seafield picnic area in Kirkcaldy to see some of the book’s advice in action.

In her book Alison (55), a life coach, invites people to look to nature to seek the solution to their problems.

And at the weekend they were invited to put nature’s sayings into action with Alison, despite the blustery conditions, in the great outdoors.

The day started at 9.30am in Dalgety Bay before moving on to Aberdour, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy throughout the day.

Alison said: “We had a great day on Saturday with engagement via LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, and a small but hardy and increasing group in all four locations with me on a very blustery day!

“I wanted the launch to be something a bit different, and what better way to do it than going back to where it all began.”

Can’t see the Wood for the Trees is £16.99 and is available from Waterstone’s in Kirkcaldy, Spiritual Oasis and Reflections in Burntisland and The Green Witch in Aberdour.

Find out more at www.alisonsmithlandscapingyourlife.blogspot.com.