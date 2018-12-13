Video: Burntisland street lights up to raise funds for Cancer Research

Three households in a festive Burntisland street are lighting the way to help people suffering from cancer.

The three families living in houses in Piper Crescent have decorated and lit up their homes and gardens with thousands of fairy lights and festive decorations for around the past five years.

Piper Crescent residents have agreed its seasonal sparkle should benefit others this year. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

But this year, after two of the families were affected by the death of a relative from cancer, they decided to use their eyecatching displays for a worthwhile cause, and have been fundraising for Cancer Research.

Paul Dickson and his wife Donella, Shane Couper and partner Joanne Laird, and Gareth Andrews and his wife Lauren have all been wowing their friends and neighbours, as well as complete strangers with their colourful displays.

Paul explained: “We have gradually been building up our decorations and lights over the years and each year they have got bigger and brighter.

“Then last year my wife and her brother Shane, who lives directly opposite us, lost their mum Jean Couper to cancer and that’s when we decided that we would do our lights for charity.”

The display at 57 Piper Crescent.

The three households switched on their fantastic displays simultaneously on Saturday, November 24, followed by a fireworks display and the adults were served mulled wine and mince pies, with sweets and juice for the children.

A bucket collection was held on the night which visitors were more than happy to contribute to, and it raised over £400. A JustGiving page added another £110 to the total, and money is still being handed in too.

Shane said: “People have been telling us how much they love our lights and we made it into a real community event this year.

“Our mum was well liked in the town and she loved the Christmas lights, so it is nice to be able to raise money in her memory.”

This week the families handed over the money raised so far to the Burntisland fundraising branch of Cancer Research UK at the town’s Toll Centre.

Mary Brownlee, chairman of the group, said: “This is a fantastic thing for them to do and we are very grateful to everyone who has donated.

“The displays are great and lots of people around the town go along just to see them, so for them to decide to raise money for our charity through this is fantastic.”

The lights can be seen at 49, 57 and 62 Piper Crescent every day until January 5 and they are switched on between 4.30-9pm.

Paul added: “The kids all love to see them and we have lots of animals, Santas and other decorations on display.

“Most of our lights are LED, so we don’t use too much electricity, but I still don’t look at the bill right after Christmas.”