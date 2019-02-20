Video: Can you give these lovely dogs a home?

A bid to help these two dogs find their forever home has been launched - can you help?

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a home for two of their older residents, Foxy and Maisie.

Foxy and Maisie

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been caring for the dogs at their animal rescue and rehoming centre in Angus, Fife and Tayside for the last three months.

Assistant Manager Dale Christie said: “We would love to find a home for Foxy and Maisie. They are older girls who love each other dearly.”

“We are desperately seeking a home they can call their own, somewhere they will be able to spend their retirement years doing the things they enjoy.

“Foxy is the more confident of the two and is a classy girl, she can be very excitable and cheeky at times. Maisie is a lot quieter and can be a little nervous in new situations. Maisie follows Foxy around and relies on her a lot.”

“Both dogs get on well with other dogs so they could be rehomed with canine pals, pending a successful introduction at our centre. We feel they will be best suited to a home with no young children”.

Anyone who can offer Foxy and Maisie their retirement home are being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.