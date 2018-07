A group of celebrities on a charity walk made a stop off in Kirkcaldy today, as part of their journey round the Fife Coastal Path.

Bake Off and QI presenter Sandi Toksvig, actress Arabella Weir, author Kathy Lette, and charity campaigner Sarah Brown took a moment on Kirkcaldy High Street to speak to the Press about their journey in aid of TheirWorld, a charity which aims to help give children the best possible start in life.

Sandi Toksvig, Sarah Brown, Kathy Lette, and Arabella Weir.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theirworldfifewalk