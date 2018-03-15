Video: Exclusive look inside old Kirkcaldy pool

These stunning pictures video clips show that while the demolition of Kirkcaldy’s old swimming pool is progressing, there are still more than a few familiar sights inside.

While the process kicked off a few months ago, the Press was given a sneak peak inside this week, and contractors shared a little bit about what’s been happening in the iconic building.

Architect Chris Humphreys said it was a delicate process with safety as its primary focus.

“The safety of the public is absolutely paramount,” he said. “We have to structurally detach the pool building from the walkway while access for the public is maintained. It’s really about careful separation of the two structures, to let the building demolition proceed at a bit more speed.”

“This is the most sensitive bit here,” added Beaton Sutherland, contracts manager at Gowrie Contracts, pointing to the walkway near the old pool entrance. “It avoids vibration from the work we’re doing on the demolition to people walking to the Mercat.”

“It’s a bit like solving a jigsaw puzzle in reverse,” added Chris. “You start taking things apart to work out how they were put together to see how you can take it apart safely.”

With the asbestos removed, the demolition is now moving on, and is expected to be finished around the end of August.