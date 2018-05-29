VIDEO: Festival of Fun programme launched

It was a case of lights, camera and plenty of action as Sense Scotland launched their programme for this year’s Festival of Fun, by shooting their own promo video.

The free event, which takes place on Saturday July 28, at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochgelly, has a ‘film and cartoon star’ theme this year, with those attending encouraged to dress up as their favourite big screen idols.

Now in its sixth year the Festival of Fun has something for every age, including fun fair rides, hands-on activities, pony rides, animal handling and cold refreshments. And all the activities are accessible, meaning everyone can take part whether they’re two or 72.

Bill Wood is the Head of Operational Services in the North East for the disability charity. He said: “Festival of Fun gives families the opportunity to spend a free, fun day with each other, trying out new activities and finding out more about services and organisations in the area that can help.

“We have a great time putting this event together and that’s all down to the partner organisations we work with, the companies who donate to the raffle and the people who come along to the festival and enter into the spirit of the day.

“We’re delighted to launch the programme, it’s packed with loads of things to do and people to meet. We can’t wait to welcome everyone on July 28.”

Ex-boxer Ken Buchanan MBE, an inductee in to the International Boxing Hall of Fame, will be a knockout draw for the crowds along with other celebrities. Music on the day will be provided by Kingdom FM.

There will be medieval re-enactments and the chance to meet real-life heroes from the Police and Fire and Rescue services. Those attending can try their hand at making animal masks or bird boxes or get out on the water with Sailability. Making music with Sense Scotland’s own Sensatronic team, or crafts with their arts team is also on the cards.

Raffle tickets can be bought on the day for an array of prizes including hampers of tasty treats and passes for some of Scotland’s best-loved family attractions such as Knockhill circuit, Hopetoun House and the Royal Yacht Britannia.

And don’t forget the fancy dress parade.

Activities take place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochgelly, between 11am-4pm on Saturday, July 28.