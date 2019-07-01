Video: Fife lifeboats called to help man after suspected stroke

Two Fife lifeboats were called out after a man had a suspected stroke on the Isle of May.

Both Anstruther lifeboats were tasked by the UK Coastguard at 5.18pm on Thursday evening to reports of a male who was suspected of having a stroke on the Isle of May.

Anstruther RNLI helped the casualty on the Isle of May.

The boats made their way to the island, five nautical miles east of Anstruther. On arrival, the volunteers from Anstruther assisted in the casualty care while the Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter based at Prestwick made its way to the scene.

The helicopter arrived soon after and the casualty was transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for further care.

Station Coxswain Michael Bruce said: "With reports of the casualty having potentially had a stroke, it was key that we made our way to the scene as quickly and as safely as possible.

"With the helicopter based some 90 miles away in Prestwick, it was key to have our all-weather lifeboat on the island as a secondary evacuation option.

"Gladly, the helicopter was available and was able to assist the gentlemen with transfer to hospital for further care.'

The lifeboats returned to station and was made ready for service around 7pm.