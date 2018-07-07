Video: Fife Pride takes over Kirkcaldy town Centre

The sun shone on the Fife Pride parade in Kirkcaldy today, as the town centre was awash with colour.

The crowds flocked to the starting point at Carlyle Road at midday, as people from all over Fife and beyond came to support the LGBT community and celebrate diversity, inclusion, and equality.

The Fife Pride tent

The parade made its way down Kirk Wynd, along the High Street, up Whytescauseway, before arriving at Kirkcaldy Town Square.

On offer there is live music and entertainment, courtesy of Michelle McManus and Abba Gold among others.

The celebrations are set to continue into the night - so if you haven’t already, why not pop down and join in?