VIDEO: Fife’s Rexie the dinosaur hoisted back into place

The beloved Rexie the dinosaur has roared back to its familiar Fife surroundings this afternoon after more than three months way.

Council workmen lifted the eight foot high piece of town art back to his spot in the middle of Caskieberran roundabout in Glenrothes to the sounds of tooting horns and cheers from passing motorists.

Rexie the dinosaur returns to the delight of local residents.

You may also be interested in:

Balwearie High School looks to cut school hours to save cash

Fife dinosaur Rexie set to return home

Driver banned for doing 141mph on A92

Repairs to Rexie cost �3000 folooing the damage from a car crash in December 2018.

The return of the iconic fiberglass Tyrannosaurus Rex come after it was nearly wiped out when a motorist crashed into the sculpture in December 2018, causing substantial damage.

Now, after repairs totaling £3000 carried out by Malcolm Robertson, the former Glenrothes town artist who created Rexie back in 1980, and after a new lick of paint and a new hard standing base for it to sit on, the sculpture is back where it belongs.

“We’re are delighted to have completed the repairs and finally have Rexie back,” said Kevin Jolicoeur, area officer for parks and open spaces in Glenrothes.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response from the public to Rexie’s welfare and the online vote to see where they would like Rexie to return to.

Fife Council workmen lifted the eight foot high sculpture back into place.

“Over 20,000 people engaged with us on Facebook while over 3000 voted.

“Of those, the vast majority, around 70 per cent, said they wanted to see Rexie back at the roundabout where he’s been for the last eight years so we are more than happy to oblige.”

As well as a fresh coat of paint, protective skin and a few extra spots, the 1.5 tonne model has also been filled with extra ballast inside to help keep its feet on the ground, while a new concrete base has also been created.

As well as the sculpture being anchored to the floor, a circle of stone boulders will also now be placed around Rexie to prevent any further damage from stray vehicles.