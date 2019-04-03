Video: HMS Queen Elizabeth passes under Forth Bridge on way past Fife

These striking pictures show HMS Queen Elizabeth returning to the docks where she was built - lowering her mast pole to fit under the three iconic Forth bridges.

The gunmetal grey aircraft carrier appeared to camouflage with the sea and the horizon as she sailed beneath the red Forth Rail Bridge.

The suppercarrier passes under the Forth Bridge.

The giant 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier cost £6.2 billion and left Rosyth Dockyard for the first time in June 2017 to begin sea trials in the US.

She crossed the Atlantic to conduct historic trials with F35B Lightning II test fighter jets to work towards her official in-service date of 2020.

The ship will now have to wait for the right tidal and weather conditions to manoeuvre safely through the lock into Rosyth Dockyard, where there will be just one metre of clearance each side of her.

This dry-docking period is mandatory and an inspection will be carried out on her 920 foot-long hull, with any defects being rectified and marine growth removed.

When the docking period is complete HMS Queen Elizabeth will sail to conduct further sea trials and training before being deployed operationally in 2021.

Sailing back into Scottish waters, her Commanding Officer Captain Nick Cook-Priest, said: "A lot of water has already passed under our keel since we left Rosyth in 2017.

"Our return here is yet another first for HMS Queen Elizabeth and another important step on her journey as Britain generates a big deck Carrier Strike capability."

The head of Marine Engineering onboard, Cdr Mark Hamilton, said: "This routine maintenance will include changing many of the large underwater valves, inspecting the rudders, propellers and stabilisers, as well as cleaning and touching up the underwater paint scheme.

"Having completed this work, HMS Queen Elizabeth should not have to dry dock again for another six years."