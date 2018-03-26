VIDEO: Hundreds attend Kirkcaldy's Bikers On The Beach event

The glint of chrome and the smell of two stroke was in much evidence on Kirkcaldy esplanade at the weekend as hundreds of bike enthusiasts descended on the town.

The had travelled from as far afield as Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, as well as from all points of the Kingdom to attend the first Bikes On The Beach event of the year.

Over 300 bikers turned out in Kirkcaldy for the first beach run of the year.

Started three years ago as a way of bringing like-minded motorbike enthusiasts together, the social media group has now grown to have several thousand followers across the country organising a series of monthly gatherings at beach locations around Scotland.

A bumper turn out of around 350 bikers of all ages and on everything from the latest superbikes to custom Harley Davidson' s, no doubt spurred on by the sunshine and blue skies, arrived in the town for what was to be the first coastal run of 2018.

"It's all about like minded bike people coming together to do what they enjoy most, riding their machines," explained Bob Laidlaw, one of the marshalls for the event.and a member of the Scotarian Motorcycle Group.

"The whole event is safely marshalled throughout and is fully run in compliance with the local authorities and the police.

"There's a genuine sense of camaraderie and good fun and it's a great way to socialise with others.

"The good weather and the anticipation of it being the first event of the year has brought riders out in their droves.

After about an hour of riders meeting up with old pals and having a chance to admire some of the machines in attendance, the gathering set of en mass up the coastal road to St Andrews before heading on to Cupar for a bike dealership open day.

The Bikes On the Beach organise monthly events throughout the summer months to locations such as North Berwick, Ayr, Oban and the Mull of Galloway, and also run a number of charity events to benefit local charities as part of the programme.

