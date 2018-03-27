Video: Kinghorn RNLI helps injured woman at Dysart

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat volunteers were called out on Saturday evening to help in the evacuation of an injured woman at Dysart.

The lifeboat crew was paged just after 8pm following a request for assistance from the ambulance service.

The lifeboat crew got the call out on Saturday. Picture: Kirsty McLachlan

A 29-year-old woman had injured her ankle on rocks east of Dysart harbour at high tide. The ambulance service tended to the casualty but requested assistance to evacuate the person due to the location at the bottom of rock armour.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew used their stretcher to move the casualty onto the lifeboat, where she was taken around to Dysart harbour where she could be safely moved to the ambulance.

Lifeboat crewmember Neil Chalmers said: "We located the ambulance crew with the casualty. It was established that the safest way to recover the casualty was to take her onto the lifeboat.

"With assistance of Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kinghorn and Leven and ambulance personnel, the casualty was placed in a stretcher and lifted into the lifeboat.

"We moved round to the harbour and offloaded the casualty to a waiting ambulance."

The crew on these callouts were Mark Brown, Neil Chalmers, Robert Rutherford, Kirstie Wakefield, and Steve Robinson.