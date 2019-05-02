Video: Mossmorran flaring protests at Fife Council meeting

Protesters today made their anger over the latest Morrmorran flaring episode known to councillors with a demonstration outside Fife Council’s headquarters in Glenrothes.

A resident-led petition seeking redress from the long-term environmental and social impacts from the Mossmorran facilities in central Fife, has already attracted over 3400 signatures.

Protesters outside the meeting.

Campaigners, dressed in gas masks and wearing protective apparatus, stood outside the council building as councillors entered today.

Councillor Darren Watt, whose constituency the Mossmorran plant is in, is also to call on the council to back his motion calling for a full independent investigation into events at the plant.