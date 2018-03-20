Video: Raith Rovers players read story to kids

A new initiative aimed at encouraging more children to read has been launched at Kirkcaldy Library this afternoon.

The 4-4-2 Challenge urges kids to pick up a book, with the reward of free football tickets.

Reading with the Rovers.

The plan was launched in partnership between Fife Cultural Trust, Scottish Book Trust and the Scottish Premier & Football League Trust this week with the help of Raith Rovers.

Children aged 6 to 12 will be challenged to borrow and read four books.

They will exchange their completed challenge cards at Raith Rovers for a free child ticket and a half-price adult ticket at any home game as part of the 17/18 season. The challenge runs until May 31.

Judith Miller, representing Raith Rovers, said: “Raith Rovers are delighted to be one of the Scottish Clubs working alongside the SPFL and Scottish Book Trust in this pilot project encouraging and inspiring kids to read. Reading is so beneficial for all ages and our libraries are a valuable and important part of the community that are sadly under threat. We hope that this will introduce the world of reading and football to a whole new generation of children and are very grateful to Fife Cultural Trust for working alongside us to promote such a worthwhile initiative.”

Recognising that the children of Wormit, Tayport and Newport Primaries are perhaps more likely to pledge allegiance to Dundee and Dundee United Football Clubs, both teams will honour challenge cards from those areas.

Sabrina Maguire, Service Development Officer for Young People at Fife Cultural Trust, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Raith, Dundee, United and of course the Scottish Book Trust on this unique initiative.

“Kids can enter as often as they like so we’re eager to see who can get the most tickets and set the record for next year!”